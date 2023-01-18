Austin Peay State University hosts Bellarmine, Thursday

Austin Peay (8-11 | 2-4 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (8-11 | 3-3 ASUN)

Thursday, January 19th, 2023 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in nearly half a century, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team squares off with Bellarmine on Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is set for 7:00pm.

Austin Peay State University and Bellarmine both enter Thursday’s game at 8-11 overall, however, the Govs are coming off a pair of losses to in-state rival Lipscomb while the Knights are coming off a win against Florida Gulf Coast.

The Governors currently sit in tenth place in the ASUN with a 2-4 record in conference play. Bellarmine is just one game ahead of Austin Peay State University in the league standings but are in a five-way tie for fifth place at 3-3 with Florida Gulf Coast, Queens, Jacksonville, and Lipscomb.

About the Bellarmine Knights

Picked to finish tied for sixth in the Coaches Poll and fifth in the Media Poll, Bellarmine is the reigning ASUN Conference Champion after winning the conference tournament in their debut season last year. However, the Knights were ineligible for the NCAA Tournament because they are still reclassifying to the Division I level.

Bellarmine opened the season with their first-ever win over in-city rival Louisville, beating the Cardinals 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Bellarmine enters Thursday’s contest after knocking off Florida Gulf Coast, 61-41, at Freedom Hall in Louisville. Like the Governors, the Knights are 8-11 overall but are one better in ASUN play with a 3-3 mark through the first three weeks.

In his 18th season at the helm, Scott Davenport has led Bellarmine to 406 wins, four NCAA Division II Final Fours, an ASUN Tournament Championship, and the 2011 NCAA DII Championship.



The Knights lost their top-three scorers from the 2021-22 season but redshirt senior Garret Tipton – who averaged just 4.7 points per game last season – has led Bellarmine in scoring with 12.5 points per game this year.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 18th meeting in a series that dates back to 1963, Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 11-6, and has won six of the last seven meetings. In the last meeting, Bellarmine beat the Govs, 67-55, on December 12th, 1974, in Louisville, Kentucky. The Knight’s victory ended a six-game winning streak in the series for Austin Peay. Thursday’s game is the first ASUN Conference game and first DI game in series history

The Governors are 6-1 all-time against the Knights in Clarksville, but Thursday will be Bellarmine’s first visit to the Dunn Center, with all of their previous trips coming when APSU played its home games in the Memorial Health Building – better known as the “Little Red Barn.”

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University saw a five-game winning streak in the Winfield Dunn Center come to an end when it fell to Lipscomb, 87-65, last Thursday. The Governors can pick up their sixth win in seven games at home and improve to 7-3 in the Dunn this season with a win against Bellarmine.

Despite winning its last two road games at Jacksonville State and North Alabama, Bellarmine is just 3-7 on the road this season.

The Governors are 2-2 against the State of Kentucky this season with wins against Kentucky Christian and Lindsey Wilson and losses to Western Kentucky and Murray State.

Austin Peay State University fell to Lipscomb, 86-72, at Allen Arena in Nashville in its last outing, Saturday. The Governors were led by a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double from Elijah Hutchins-Everett, while Cameron Copeland, Shon Robinson, and Carlos Paez scored in double-figures as well.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett’s double-double against Lipscomb, Saturday, was his second of the season, he and Sean Durugordon — who has four double-double performances — are the only Governors to record a double-double this season.

Despite playing in nine games this season, Shon Robinson is averaging 12.0 points per game and has scored in double-figures five times. Robinson’s 14 points last time out at Lipscomb put him in double-figures for the first time since coming back after missing 11 games.

After Thursday’s game against Bellarmine, there are just six regular-season home contests left in the Winfield Dunn Center for the APSU men’s basketball team. Pending an ASUN Conference Tournament game at the Dunn, the final game in the Dunn Center will be against North Florida, on February 18th.

