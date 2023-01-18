Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Mandatory water restrictions downgraded to voluntary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has completed repair work to a 30-inch water transmission line break on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 and has downgraded current Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions to Stage 1 voluntary water restrictions of its Water Conservation Contingency Plan.

The downgrade is effective as of 6:00am today, Wednesday, January 18th, and until further notice to help achieve a voluntary reduction in total gallons per capita per day (GPCD).

“The downgrade to voluntary water restrictions will help us return to adequate water supply levels in the system in order to meet normal daily demand,” said Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager Mark Riggins. “It will also allow time to evaluate the full water system for any unforeseen issues since the line repair.”

Some voluntary water restriction actions to take include the following.

Reduction in frequency of watering new and first-year landscaping and foundations.

Only initial filling of ornamental fountains.

Reduction in frequency of washing or rinsing of vehicles and recommend use of bucket/container, hand-held hose with positive shut-off or commercial car wash.

Reduction in frequency of recreational use.

Clarksville’s water is safe to drink and meets established state and federal regulations. This notice serves only as an alert to customers of the need to temporarily limit water usage during a period of time.

It is not only important to limit water use during water emergencies, but water conservation measures are a smart idea any time of year. Water conservation measures are available on the Clarksville Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com or the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, www.epa.gov/watersense.

