Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Water restrictions lifted for City of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has lifted temporary voluntary water restrictions for Clarksville effective immediately. Citizens may return to normal water usage.

Early today, Clarksville Gas and Water Department managers performed a water system evaluation and the results showed adequate water levels to meet Clarksville’s normal daily water demands and to lift all water restrictions.

Gas & Water placed mandatory water restrictions for Clarksville on Monday, January 16th, in response to a 30-inch water transmission line break. The line break repair was complete by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 17th, allowing the water system levels to recover.

“I express my gratitude to our Gas & Water employees, in the field and office, who worked together for the successful repair of the water line,” said Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager Mark Riggins. “No water outages were reported as a result of the repair work and I contribute this to citizens for following the water restrictions.”

“I’m grateful for their efforts to help us return to adequate water supply levels,” Riggins said. “I also extend my appreciation to officials at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) for their support and assistance throughout the water line repair work and disinfection process.”

It is not only important to limit water use during water emergencies, but water conservation measures are a smart idea any time of year. Water conservation measures are available on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website, www.clarksvillegw.com or the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, www.epa.gov/watersense.

