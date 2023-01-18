Clarksville has the Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices continued to fluctuate across the state last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.99 which is nearly 23 cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents less than one year ago.

“Oil prices continue to be the biggest factor influencing pump prices right now,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“While we are still seeing downward pressure on our pump prices from lackluster gasoline demand, increasing crude oil prices are causing our gas prices to continue to trend higher. Drivers will likely continue to see prices fluctuate further this week,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

68% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.31 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The short days and messy weather of January are combining to keep people off the roads, lowering gasoline demand. But the price of oil rose as fears of a global economic recession eased. The national average for a gallon of gas rose by five cents since last week to $3.32.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand barely budged last week, rising slightly from 7.51 million b/d to 7.56 b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 222.7 million bbl to 226.8 million bbl. Flat gasoline demand and increased supply are contributing to limited pump price increases.

Today’s national average of $3.32 is 17 cents more than a month ago and a penny more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.47 to settle at $79.86. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of last week.

Additionally, after China increased quotas for oil purchases this year, the market rallied as a sign that crude oil demand may be more robust than anticipated. For this week, crude prices could continue to rise if the market sees more indications that global oil demand may be boosted alongside prices in 2023.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.04), Johnson City ($3.04), Memphis ($3.04)

metro markets – Jackson ($3.04), Johnson City ($3.04), Memphis ($3.04) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.91), Clarksville ($2.92), Cleveland ($2.97)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.997 $2.972 $2.975 $2.772 $3.028 Chattanooga $2.911 $2.887 $2.906 $2.713 $2.963 Knoxville $3.009 $2.994 $2.997 $2.910 $3.023 Memphis $3.042 $3.028 $3.004 $2.877 $3.115 Nashville $2.992 $2.948 $2.962 $2.673 $3.058 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

