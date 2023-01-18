Clarksville’s Customs House Museum February 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in February at the Museum include Champagne & Chocolate, Art of the Horse, A Woman’s Room, Roger Dale Brown: Capturing the Essence, Nights & Cities: Impressions in Lithography, Storytime & Craft, Making a Difference

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Art of the Horse

January 31st – April 9th | Kimbrough Gallery

This invitational show features a variety of 2D and 3D works of art inspired by the equine. Artists include Jill Soukup, Booth Malone, Matt Flint, Mary Ross Bushholz, Sandy Graves, Rox Corbett, Shawn Cameron and more.

A Woman’s Room

February 1st – April 16th | Lobby

From hairpins to high heels and anything in between, check out this selection of artifacts from the Museum collections pertaining to women’s fashion.

Roger Dale Brown: Capturing the Essence

Through February 26th | Crouch Gallery

Roger Dale Brown has made it his life’s work to connect deeply to places around the world, incorporating knowledge of their nature, history, architecture and culture in his creative process. This collection of plein air landscapes showcases his passion and admiration for the outdoors.

Nights & Cities: Impressions in Lithography

Through February 26th | Jostens Gallery

Richard Florsheim (1916 – 1979) was an American painter, lithographer, and sculptor who studied and exhibited across Europe, Chicago, New York, and beyond. His work is in the permanent collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and right here at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Making a Difference

Through February 26 th| Harvill Gallery

Celebrate Black History Month with these stories of trailblazers from Clarksville’s African American community.

Maria D’Souza: From Dreams

Through March 19th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Using the world’s most iconic animals as the raw form, Maria D’Souza combines design, color, and dimension to create beaded skull works that stylistically range from western to contemporary.

Museum Events

History on the Rocks @ Strawberry Alley Ale Works

January 26th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Join us Downtown at Strawberry Alley Ale Works for a special history happy hour with Second & Commerce magazine. Check out the newest issue along with conversations with contributing writers!

First Thursday Art Walk

February 2nd | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Brutha’s BBQ food truck will be set up in the Courtyard. Join us in the Turner Auditorium at 6 pm for a special Black History Month program in association with the Mt Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society and the Clarksville- Montgomery County African American Legacy Trail.

Champagne & Chocolate

February 3rd | 6:00pm – 9:00pm | $75.00 tickets

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s premier winter fundraiser, Champagne & Chocolate, is back for the first time since 2020! Invite your date or a group of friends to this evening soiree and indulge in a selection of savory and sweet bites, and of course, champagne & chocolate!

Place your bids in the silent auction packed with unique art pieces and donated items perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift for your love. Live music and a wine pull add to the fun of the night!

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

February 2nd & 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun-themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

DIY Valentine’s Day Cards

February 12th | 2:00pm – 4:00pm | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Celebrate love and kindness with family and friends by creating your own handmade Valentine’s Day cards at the Museum! Participants can make up to three cards to take home.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

You With the BIG Name – Storytime, Book Signing & Craft

February 19th | 2:00pm | Ages 7+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Turner Auditorium & Family Art Studio

Join local author Natesia Turner as she reads her new children’s book all about building confidence, self-love, and empowerment, You With the BIG Name. Then, head down to the Family Art Studio for a personalized craft! Grab a copy of the book in Seasons: The Museum Store.

Family Art Saturday: Sparkling Winter Paintings

February 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Ages 3+, with adult Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Create a magical swirling work of art with paint and Epsom salt! This activity is open-ended, self-motivated and based on experimenting. Each one will be unique and beautiful. Come prepared to get a bit messy!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Jewelry Sale

Offer expires February 28th, 2023

Treat your loved one (or yourself!) to unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces from Seasons. All jewelry is 15% off; members receive 25% off.

Museum Closings

The Museum will close at 3:00pm on Friday, February 3rd for a special event.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org