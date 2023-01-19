APSU Softball picked Eight in ASUN Preseason Poll, Lexi Osowski-Anderson named to ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team

Atlanta, GA – Following a 2022 season where she was named the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Player of the Year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson opens the 2023 season by being selected to the ASUN Softball Preseason All-Conference Team, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches and announced by the conference office Wednesday afternoon.

The ASUN also announced its 2023 softball preseason poll, with the Governors being selected to finish eighth out of the conference’s 14 teams.

Osowski-Anderson, a graduate student third baseman from San Diego, California, batted .408, with 15 doubles and 13 home runs and drove in 46 and scored 42 runs in 2022. She also set the school record for slugging percentage in a season with a .777 mark.

Osowski-Anderson finished last season ranked in the NCAA Division I softball’s Top 50 in batting average (38th), slugging percentage (39th), on-base percentage (42nd) and total bases (43rd).

The Governors, who finished last season with a 30-23 overall record, including a 17-11 mark in its final season in the OVC, earned 100 points in the preseason poll in earning the eighth spot in the poll, with defending champion Liberty being picked as the conference’s preseason favorite with 195 points, and 13 out of 14 overall possible first-place votes.

2023 ASUN Predicted Order of Finish

1. Liberty (13 first-place votes) – 195

2. Central Arkansas – 174

3. Kennesaw State – 151

4. North Florida – 148

5. North Alabama – 132

6. Jacksonville State – 129

7. Florida Gulf Coast (one first-place vote) – 101

8. Austin Peay – 100

9. Lipscomb – 86

10. Jacksonville – 74

11. Stetson – 67

12. Eastern Kentucky – 65

13. Bellarmine – 28

14. Queens – 20