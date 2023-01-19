Austin Peay State University Business Faculty set record for Journal Publications in 2022

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business celebrated 15 highly-ranked journal publications by its faculty in 2022. The production marks a new record for the college as it continues strengthening its commitment to growth and development.

“One of the goals we set five years ago was to improve the quality of our faculty research,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business, said. “With a record of 15 highly-ranked publications in one year, our faculty are demonstrating that they are leading experts in their disciplines. I am thrilled that our students get to learn from faculty who are shaping the way business is understood and practiced.”

Dr. Tim Self, APSU assistant professor of hospitality management, contributed four publications to the list.

“It was a productive year, and one I am proud of,” he said. “Many of these publications can often take a year or two to publish. They represent years of work with colleagues from various universities. It is a lot of work, but I enjoy doing it.”

Self also emphasized the importance of contributing to industry knowledge.

“Our research aims to understand the cause and solution to real-world problems,” he said. “Most of my research is around understanding what attracts and retains employees. A lot is changing within this space, and academic research can shed light on the trends and solutions the industry can use.”

Faculty contributions also ensure they are preparing students to solve relevant business problems.

“The goal is to share the information with our students so they can use it when they are in decision-making roles,” Self said. “We hope to engage their curiosity about the world around them and give them the tools to excel.”

To learn more about the Austin Peay State University College of Business faculty research, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.