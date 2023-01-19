Roxy Regional Theatre presents Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein preforming their Magic Show “Romancing the Mind”, February 14th

Clarksville, TN – What happens when a beautiful mind reader marries a former Hollywood stuntman? They create a knockout show of mind-reading stunts that will blow your mind!

Award-winning Nashville magicians Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein are bringing their magic show “Romancing the Mind” to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a special Valentine’s evening performance on Tuesday, February 14th, at 7:00pm.

The Bornsteins know the key to a happy marriage is communication. Of course, when your wife is a mind reader, there’s no hiding anything from her anyway. Jeff is a retired U.S. Army military intelligence specialist who says the most intelligent thing he’s ever done was to marry his lovely wife Kimberly.

A dynamic duo of deception who create impossible memories you will never forget, Jeff and Kimberly were most recently featured on the international hit television show Masters of Illusion. Audiences at Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre will be baffled and amazed as Kimberly plucks thoughts from even the most sophisticated minds as easily as if they were grapes on a vine.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). For more information about Jeff & Kimberly Bornstein, visit www.jeffbornstein.com.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.