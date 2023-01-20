APSU’s Community School of the Arts excepting Registrations until January 23rd

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) continues its spring term registration, including the return of theatre classes.

Registration is open now and runs through the first day of classes, Monday, January 23rd, 2023. The cost for the 6-week programs varies per class and range from $35.00 to $150.00.

With the public’s overwhelming interest in theatre, after seven years of not offering theatre classes, CSA has not only brought back the classes, but has also created the Clarksville Youth Theatre.

The Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give youth the opportunity to experience the process of putting a show together and performing in a show. The CYT runs for an entire semester, meeting for an hour and a half once a week and concludes with performances of that term’s show.

Recent Austin Peay State University theatre department graduate Alyssa Amos will be the first Clarksville Youth Theatre Director, presenting The Outsiders.

“I am beyond excited to play a part in the new community theatre program,” Amos said. “Although classes in the Clarksville Youth Theatre currently have waiting lists, we encourage you to sign up for the additional art, writing, yoga and dance classes that are being offered this spring.”

Here are the classes that will be offered during the new term:

Mondays

Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30pm.

Creative Movement (ages 3-5) – 4:30pm.

Creative Movement (aged 3-5) – 5:30pm.

Advanced Art for Children (ages 8-11) – 6:15pm.

Beginning Ceramics (ages 16+) – 6:30pm.

Tuesdays

Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30pm.

Theatre Tots (ages 3-5) – 4:30pm.

Digital Photography (ages 16+) – 5:30pm.

Theatre Tots (ages 3-5) – 5:30pm.

Writing for Military and Families (ages 18+) – 6:00pm.

Art for Teens (ages 12-17) – 6:15pm.

Wednesdays

Theatre for Children (ages 6-9) – 5:00pm.

Ceramics for Youth (ages 10-15) – 5:30pm.

Yoga (ages 18+) – 6:00pm.

Thursdays

Dance for Children (ages 6-9) – 5:00pm.

Acting and Improvisation for Youth (ages 10-15) – 5:00pm.

Alternative Photography Cyanotypes (ages 16+) – 5:00pm.

Clarksville Youth Theatre (ages 10-17) – 6:30pm.

Mixed Media Painting (ages 13-adults) – 7:15pm.

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class page and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists.

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.