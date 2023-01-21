APSU Track and Field heads into second day of the Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – Kenisha Phillips posted the second-fasted 200-meter dash in program history to win Austin Peay State University’s track and field team its first event of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.

Phillips’ 23.81-second 200-meter dash was over half less than the second-place finisher from Georgia Tech and 0.16 seconds off the current indoor program record of 23.65 which was set by Phillips at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Phillips now holds the top six, and nine of the top to, fastest 200-meter dashes in indoor program history.

Kyra Wilder finished 27th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.61, while Alexis Arnett’s 26.59-second time was best for 46th in the event.

Amani Sharif continued her stellar freshman campaign with a 24th-palce finish in the women’s pentathlon, including the second-best finish by a freshman in the event.

Sharif was fifth in the long jump (5.66 meters), 12th in the 60-meter (9.27 seconds), 14th in the high jump (1.58 meters), 24th in the 800 meter (2:50.49) and 25th in the shot put (8.27 meters).

In the field, freshman Sabrina Oostburg was 21st in the weight throw with a hurl of 14.24 meters.

Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis-Haynes, Sydney Hartoin and Savannah Fruth capped off Austin Peay’s first day of the Vanderbilt Invitational with an 11th-place finish in the distance medley.

Sharif and Camaryn McClelland kick off day two of the Vanderbilt Invitational for the APSU Govs when they compete in the 60-meter hurdles at noon.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay State University track and field’s indoor and outdoor campaigns, follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check beck at LetsGoPeay.com.