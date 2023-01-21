APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Middle Tennessee, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opens its inaugural ASUN Conference spring season against an in-state foe in Middle Tennessee in a Sunday 11:00am match at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

After 10 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach for the Governors, first-year head coach Maria Sorbello Morrison prepares for her first match at the helm of the women’s tennis program after being named the 15th head coach in program history, June 28th.

The Governors combined for 39 singles and 42 doubles victories in its three fall tournaments.

One of three returners for the Govs this season, Jana Leder won 10 singles and 10 doubles matches last spring, becoming just the fourth player in program history to earn First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in each of their first full two seasons

Leder led the Govs with an 8-2 singles and 9-2 doubles record in the fall, including a 5-1 mark alongside freshman Melody Hefti.

Hefti is one of five freshmen on the Govs’ roster this season. The St. Gallen, Switzerland native dropped just one doubles match in nine fall appearances, including a win against a pair of Power Five opponents from Louisville during the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals last fall.

In addition to Hefti, Sophia Baranov, Asia Fontana, Lucy Lascheck and Clarksville native Ayden Kujawa look to make their spring debuts in Sunday’s match against the Blue Raiders

Sophomores Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng round out Austin Peay State University’s lineup this spring after stellar freshman campaigns.

A 2022 First Team All-OVC selection, Torrealba won 11 singles and 11 doubles matches last spring while playing most of the season at the No. 1 position in each category. The Neu-Isenburg, Germany native became just the fifth freshman in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors and was named to the All-OVC Doubles Team alongside APSU alumna Honoka Nakanishi –the first APSU tandem to receive the honor since 1994.



Cheng finished second on the team last season with 11 singles and 10 doubles victories, playing exclusively the No. 6 and No. 3 positions. She also finished perfect in conference singles and doubles, with six and four wins, respectively.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2023 Record: 0-2 (0-0 CUSA)

The Blue Raiders’ 2023 Season: Sunday’s match is the third of the season for Middle Tennessee who dropped a pair of 4-3 decisions to ASUN Conference members, Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast.

2022 Record: 9-15 (1-6 CUSA)

2022 Season Result: After advancing to Conference USA Women’s Tennis Championship, Middle Tennessee was swept by the fifth seed Florida Atlantic, 4-0, in the tournament’s first round.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/5

Notable Returner: Senior Love-Star Alexis leads the Blue Raiders’ five returners after winning 13 singles and 10 doubles matches last season. Alexis is 1-1 in singles matches this season, with both results coming from the No. 1 position.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Sana Garakani is the only Blue Raider to have not dropped a singles match this season and garners a 2-0 mark from the No. 2 position entering Sunday’s match.

All-Time Series (Began in 1975): 35-4, Middle Tennessee

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 4-3 decision to Middle Tennessee, on January 30th, 2022 in Evansville Indiana. Austin Peay secured the doubles point after wins on it No. 1 and No. 3 lines and jumped out to a 3-2 lead midway through singles play, but were unable to secure their first win of the spring and fell to 0-3 on the season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues its season-opening road trip against Conference USA opponents when it faces Western Kentucky on January 26th in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The match begins at 2:00pm