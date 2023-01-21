Austin Peay State University Cheerleading Team places Fourth at National Championships

Orlando, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cheer and dance teams recently competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships, January 13th-15th, at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Leading the teams’ results, Austin Peay State University’s mascot “Governor Peay” finished second in the Open Mascot Division, finishing behind Delaware’s “YoUDee” mascot and ahead of the Blue Hen’s “Baby Blue” mascot.

The APSU Governors cheer team posted a fourth-place finish in the Small Coed Division I competition, finishing just behind Southeastern Louisiana’s team while topping both Belmont and Providence College in the six-team finals.

For more than 35 years, the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship has been the season’s culmination for cheerleaders and dancers across the country. It’s the country’s most prestigious collegiate national championship and the perfect opportunity for cheerleading and dance teams to get together and celebrate each other at the Walt Disney World Resort.