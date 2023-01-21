Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 22nd, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street), and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue).

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures for striping.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am including weekends, there will be shoulder closures on I-24 EB to apply texture coating.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

1/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at 46th Ave for traffic loop repairs.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/20, 1/23, and 1/25

On-call sign repair/replace

1/23 – 1/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed with Temporary Ramp Closures at Exit 209B, 209A, & 209 on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. (15 to 20 minutes at a time).



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 210 – 209

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

1/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure EB and single left lane closure WB at MM 66 to set up equipment. A rolling roadblock in the EB direction will be used to install an overhead DMS gantry.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

1/19, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock on I-65 to set beams over Horseshoe Road.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Robertson County – I-65

Milling and Paving – repairs due to crash

1/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Alternating lane closures will be implemented in the southbound lanes to repave asphalt that was damaged by about 400 gallons of diesel fuel that was spilled during Thursday morning’s crash. (MM 118)

Davidson County – I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring (MM 95 – 97)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.