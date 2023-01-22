Austin Peay State University presents Marcus Hayes with Inclusion Champion Award

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, January 16th, 2023, Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast where Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Marcus Hayes was recognized with the University’s 2023 Inclusion Champion award.

“I am truly honored to be recognized for my work at the University related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” said Marcus Hayes.

“I stand on the shoulders of many faculty, staff, and administrators who have been engaged with this work for decades and will continue moving the needle on issues of diversity and inclusion until truly equity and equality are possible for us all,” Hayes stated.

The event was held in the Echo Power Club Level of APSU’s Fortera Stadium and was sponsored by the APSU Diversity Committee and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

In addition to the University Inclusion Champion award announcement, Austin Peay State Unviersity alumnus and the E. Desmond Lee Endowed Professor of Urban Education at the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL), Dr. Jerome Ellis Morris (’90), served as the event’s keynote speaker.