38.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 22, 2023
HomeNewsPatrick Bentley is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department
News

Patrick Bentley is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Patrick Bentley
Patrick Bentley

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley (dob 11/21/2000, white male), of Paris Tennessee.

He has a warrant for robbery which occurred yesterday at the B&L Market, 1361 College Street. Bentley is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and may be in an olive green Toyota RAV 4.

Anyone who sees or has information on Patrick Bentley is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University presents Marcus Hayes with Inclusion Champion Award
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Britton Springs Road water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online