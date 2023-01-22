Patrick Bentley is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley (dob 11/21/2000, white male), of Paris Tennessee.

He has a warrant for robbery which occurred yesterday at the B&L Market, 1361 College Street. Bentley is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and may be in an olive green Toyota RAV 4.

Anyone who sees or has information on Patrick Bentley is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.