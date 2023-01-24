48.9 F
Clarksville Gas and Water plans lane closure from Riverside Drive to Highway 48 lane natural gas main installation

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water (CGW) has planned a lane closure on Riverside Drive to Highway 48 on Tuesday, January 24th, at 6:00am for natural gas main installation.

Motorists are asked to use the South Riverside Drive traffic light to turn onto Highway 48 and to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The natural gas main installation is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00pm.


About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

