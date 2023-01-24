Clarksville Gas and Water plans lane closure from Riverside Drive to Highway 48 lane natural gas main installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water (CGW) has planned a lane closure on Riverside Drive to Highway 48 on Tuesday, January 24th, at 6:00am for natural gas main installation.

Motorists are asked to use the South Riverside Drive traffic light to turn onto Highway 48 and to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The natural gas main installation is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00pm.

