Community Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville, Princeton, Oak Grove Offering $20 Gift Cards to Encourage Vaccinations

Hopkinsville, KY – Two organizations are teaming up to raise vaccination rates in the Pennyroyal region. Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the Commonwealth has donated several hundred $20.00 gift cards to Community Medical Clinics in Hopkinsville, Princeton, and Oak Grove.

The clinics will give $20.00 Mastercard gift cards (*while supplies last, limit one card per person) to anyone who receives a vaccine or booster of any kind. Some of the vaccines offered include Flu, Pneumonia, COVID-19, and HPV. Those interested are encouraged to call their closest Community Medical Clinic location to schedule an appointment.

“Our vaccine incentive programming around the Commonwealth has been extremely successful and we saw high-interest last month,” said Katherine Kington North, External Affairs Director for KAHP. “It’s a great reason for Kentuckians who maybe haven’t kept current with their vaccinations to do so now,” continued North.

Locations

Princeton Location

310 Hawthorne Street

Princeton, KY 42445

270.365.0227

Hopkinsville Location

1102 South Virginia Street

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

270.632.6741

Oak Grove Location

244 Thompsonville Lane

Oak Grove, KY 42262

270.632.6743

All locations are open Mon.-Fri. 7:30am-5:30pm.

About the Kentucky Association of Health Plans

Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade organization representing the Kentucky health insurance community. KAHP is a leader on issues that strengthen the accessibility, value, and quality of health care in the Commonwealth. Members include Aetna, Anthem, CareSource, Humana, Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealth Group and WellCare.

For more information visit: www.kahp.org or follow @kyhealthplans on Twitter.

About the Community Medical Clinic

Community Medical Clinic is a full-service Family Practice of dedicated, experienced physicians, nurses and APRN’s; who are committed to providing the highest quality comprehensive medical care available. As an FQHC, (Federally Qualified Health Center) Community Medical Clinic provides services to all patients regardless of financial status.

Community Medical Clinic can accept ALL and No Insurance and are able to assist patients who may have difficulty paying. Three convenient locations: Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove.

Visit @communitymedicalclinicKY on Facebook.