Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Interviews at Lodge at Montgomery Bell

Burns, TN – Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the 117-room Lodge at Montgomery Bell on Friday, January 27th from 9:00am-6:00pm at Montgomery Bell State Park.

“Montgomery Bell is one of our most-visited parks, and we welcome anyone interested in joining our team to apply,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This is a great opportunity to be part of Tennessee’s outstanding state parks.”

Among the positions the lodge seeks to fill are cook, kitchen manager, building maintenance technician, server, front desk associate, room attendant, bartender, account clerk, and custodian. Positions include both full- and part-time work.

To submit an application and select a time for an interview, visit this link. Walk-ins at the park are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may submit an application in advance or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Interviews will be at the lodge at this address:

Lodge at Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN 37187

The lodge is on the banks of Lake Acorn just 40 minutes outside Nashville and minutes away from Interstate 40. It features modern rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar, and 6,000 square feet of flexible event space. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.