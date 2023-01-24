Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory late tonight until Wednesday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

The wind advisory is from Tuesday at 9:00pm CT until Wednesday afternoon at 3:00pm CT.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with strong, gusty winds up to 40 to 55 mph are expected which could blow around unsecured objects, down scattered trees and tree limbs as well as power lines, which can cause some power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wednesday through Thursday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Strong, gusty winds up to 40 to 55 mph are expected which could blow down scattered trees and power lines, as well as cause some power outages.

A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers is possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. night. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.