APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips receives ASUN Track Athlete of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – After dominating a pair of events at the Vanderbilt Invitational last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field senior Kenisha Phillips earned her first-career ASUN Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor, Wednesday.

Phillips won her first of two events after posting a 23.81-second 200-meter dash, Friday. Her time was the second-fastest and program history, trailing only her own record set at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship. It also was over half a second less than the second-place finisher in the event and the fastest 200-meter time by an ASUN student-athlete this season.

The Georgetown, Guyana native now holds the top six, and nine of the top 10, fastest 200-meter dashes in indoor program history.

Phillips won her second event at Vanderbilt’s meet when she sprinted a 54.01-second, 400-meter dash, Saturday. The time was among the NCAA’s top 20 times in the event and is fastest by an ASUN athlete since 2019.

While the honor is Phillips’ first-career ASUN Track Athlete of the Week award, it is the 13th-career weekly conference award and ninth in the last two seasons.

Phillips and the rest of the Governors turn their attention to this weekend’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, hosted by Louisville at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center.