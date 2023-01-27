Austin Peay State University Track and Field to take part in PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to the Bluegrass State for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The reigning ASUN Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, senior Kenisha Phillips led Austin Peay State University with a pair of victories at the Vanderbilt Invitational last week.

Phillips’ first win came in the 200-meter dash when the Georgetown, Guyana native posted the second-fasted time in program history at 23.81 seconds. She then followed it with a 54.01-second 400-meter dash which was among the NCAA’s top 20 times in the event at the time and was the fasted by an ASUN student-athlete since 2019.

Amani Sharif also continued the strong start to her freshman campaign, earning a fifth-place finish in the long jump and 12th in the 60-meter hurdles.

This week’s meet is the first time Austin Peay State University has competed in Louisville’s event since 2009 and is the penultimate meet of the Governors 2023 indoor regular season.

Participating Teams (22)

Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Indiana State, Lipscomb, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Murray State, Notre Dame, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, Alabama-Birmingham, UNAT-Louisville, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky

Follow The APSU Govs



For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay State University track and field’s indoor and outdoor campaigns, follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team takes part in its final meet of the regular season when it competes in the Samford Bulldog Invitational, on February 11th, in Birmingham, Alabama.

[470cneter]

The APSU Lineup

60-Meter Dash: Isis Banks, Kyra Wilder

60-Meter Hurdles: Camaryn McClelland

Women’s 200: Isis Banks, Ashleigh Stephen, Kyra Wilder

Women’s 400: Alexis Arnett, Sydney Hartoin, Kenisha Phillips

Women’s 800: Lauren Lewis-Haynes, Mikaela Smith

Women’s One Mile: Savannah Fruth, Kerra Marsh

Women’s 5000: Ashley Doyle, Sydney Freeman

Women’s High Jump: Sarah Carnathan, Amani Sharif

Women’s Long Jump: Amani Sharif

Women’s Pole Vault: Elsa Eriksson, Karlijn Schouten

Women’s Shot Put: Sabrina Oostburg

Women’s Triple Jump: Sabrina Oostburg

Women’s 4×400 – TBA