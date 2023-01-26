33 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 26, 2023
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage, road closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 10:00pm on Peachers Mill Road from Dale Terrace to Carter Road and on Bancroft Drive for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Peachers Mill Road will be closed from Carter Road to Bancroft Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, January 27th.


About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

