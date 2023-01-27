Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, January 26th-30th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather forecast shows rain this weekend for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Light sprinkles will start Saturday turning to rain showers through Monday.

For Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy but gradually clearing through the night. The low will be 26 degrees.

Come Friday, it will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Wind gusts up to 30 mph can be expected. That night it will be mostly clear with a low of 35 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

On Saturday, there is a chance of sprinkles until 1:00pm. Cloud cover will increase during the day. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 mph and 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 20 mph. The high will be 57 degrees. There will be a chance of sprinkles Saturday night up to 7:00pm. After 1:00am, there is an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 44 degrees.

Sunday, rain continues with a 90% chance of precipitation. The high will be near 51 degrees. Rain showers continue Sunday night, mainly before 7:00pm, with a 60% chance of precipitation. The low will be 40 degrees.

Monday, there is a chance of sprinkles mainly between 7:00am and 1:00pm. It will be cloudy with a high of 49 degrees.