Facts about 5G Home Internet

5G Home Internet is making waves when it comes to connectivity. And while the technology behind 5G is a great choice when it comes to mobile data and serving remote areas with limited connectivity, the same might not be said for powering most home Internet needs.

What is 5G Home Internet?

Simply put, 5G networks are mobile networks. Because 5G Home Internet relies on the same cell towers as 5G mobile devices, they are essentially competing for capacity. When many mobile users utilize the 5G network at once, the 5G Home Internet users must wait in line behind them for connectivity. Think of it as a congested interstate highway, with everyone headed for the same exit.

Additionally, signal obstructions such as weather, buildings, and trees have to be taken into account. Such interferences can lead to unwanted speed fluctuations and lag during video calls or while gaming — what insiders refer to as latency.

Essentially, this means wireless 5G networks are often less reliable and less secure than wired networks.

According to Speedtest Intelligence® results from Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, 5G Home Internet struggles to consistently maintain broadband speeds over 25 Mbps during peak times.

This has led to online forums filling up with users lamenting about not being able to keep up with binge-worthy streaming shows, and homes with multiple users competing for quality connections for online work, school or play.

The truth is, 5G can be great for those without options such as cable broadband or other fiber-based services. Otherwise, it results in slower speeds and lag as it shares limited space with mobile user traffic.

