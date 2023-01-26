Light snow expected today for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that widely scattered light rain and snow showers will continue across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parks of Middle Tennessee today before ending by this evening.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected except across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau, where a dusting up to one inch is possible.

Any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no significant road or travel impacts are anticipated.

Friday through Wednesday

A wintry mix of rain, light snow, or light freezing rain is possible across northwest parts of Middle Tennessee late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.