APSU Track and Field finishes first day of PNC Lenny Liles Invitational

Louisville, KY – Senior Karlijn Schouten posted the seventh-best indoor pole vault in program history as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team wrapped up its first day of Louisville’s PNC Lenny Liles Invitational, Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center.

Schouten’s 4.03-meter pole vault was a season-best for the Zwijndrecht, Netherlands native, and the highest leap by an ASUN Conference student-athlete this season. With her result, Schouten now holds a share of four of the top seven pole vaults in indoor history and five of the top 10 marks.

Freshman Myra Eriksson finished 28th in the pole vault with a leap of 3.58 meters.

Ashley Doyle and freshman Sydney Freeman each posted top-20 finishes in the women’s 5000-meter run. Doyle finished 14th with a time of 18:36.08, while Freeman’s 19:32.22 time was best for 18th in the event.

Graduate student Camaryn McClelland finished 27th in the prelims of the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.98 seconds – the second-best time by a Gov this season.

Freshman Sabrina Oostburg concludes APSU’s opening-day finishes with a 32nd-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 13.50 meters.

After finishing tomorrow’s events, the Austin Peay State University track and field team takes part in its final meet of the regular season when it competes in the Samford Bulldog Invitational, on February 11th, in Birmingham, Alabama.