Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting at Dodge’s

Clarksville, TN – At 4:56am, Saturday morning, January 28th, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to Dodge’s, 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard for a shooting that had already occurred.

When they initially arrived on the scene, they located a male that had been shot in the chest. He was going to be flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he was later pronounced deceased.

The first responding officers at Dodge’s believed that there was going to be at least one more victim based on evidence at the scene. A short time later, two individuals that were involved in the incident arrived together at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their status is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Departments Special Operations Homicide Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made. There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.