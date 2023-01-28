Clarksville Police Department reports vehicle accident with Minor Injuries on Rossview Road at Jan Drive

Clarksville, TN – At 10:54pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Rossview Road near Jan Drive. The driver was experiencing a medical emergency and ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

Rossview Road was shut down between Jan Drive and Cardinal Lane until the vehicle was removed from the ditch, motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was cleared. It was shut down for 30-40 minutes.

There is no other information available for release at this time.