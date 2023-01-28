Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting at Dodge’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 4:56am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a shooting in progress call at Dodge’s, 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with one individual that had a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was initially going to be flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter but was taken to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance.

First responding officers believed that there was going to be a second victim and a short time later, an individual with a gunshot wound arrived at Tennova Healthcare.

The status of those injured is unknown at this time and officers have detained a couple of individuals.

This is an active investigation, there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone that might have witnessed the incident is asked to call 911 immediately. Dodge’s will be temporarily shut down until the scene can be processed by CPD’s Crime Scene Unit.