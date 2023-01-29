Austin Peay State University Track and Field breaks school record, sets personal bests at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

Louisville, KY – Another day, another record for Kenisha Phillips. Phillips broke the Austin Peay State University (APSU) indoor track and field record with a 53.50-second 400-meter dash, surpassing her own record, during the Govs’ final day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational.

Phillips’ time, in addition to breaking the program record, is the 21st-fastest in the NCAA this season and the best of any non-Power Five student-athlete. She also owns five of the top 10 fastest 400-meter dashes in program history.

Phillips was one of six Governors to set personal indoor bests at Louisville’s event.

Savannah Fruth and Kerra Marsh both set personal records in the one-mile run, Saturday. Fruth finished 31st in the event with a time of 5:17.66, while Marsh ran a 5:36.45 mile and was seven spots behind her teammate.

Isis Banks set a PR in the 200-meter dash with a sprint of 25.47 seconds, while the APSU Govs’ 4×400-meter relay team of Phillips, Alexis Arnett, Lauren Lewis-Haynes, and Sydney Hartoin finished 10th in the event with a season-best time of 3:48.92.

Lewis-Haynes poster her own PR in the 800 meter, finishing 12th with a time of 2:13.9. Mikaela Smith finished seven spots behind her with a season-best time of 2:16.19.

Joining Phillips in the 400-meter, Arnett posted a career-best 57.69-second spring to finish 18th in the event.

Coach’s Corner

With head track and field coach Valerie Brown

Overall thoughts … ” I truly believe we are moving forward overall as a team. While there is still improvement needed across the board. We had serval student-athletes have season best and some with personal best. Huge congrats to Kenisha for another facility record for the season along with a new school record. I can’t say enough about her commitment to excellence. She works really hard and it’s paying off… Overall we had some very good things happen for us. We are looking forward to continuing to get better by day.”

On a few standout student-athletes… “Lauren Lewis looked great, shad a good season opener and personal best in the 800 meters… Savannah Fruth looked good as well in the mile… I thought Karlijn Schouten competed well this weekend as well in the pole vault… I believe our sprinters took a leap forward as well.”

