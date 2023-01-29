Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 29th-Feburary 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain, wintery mix, and snow is in the weather forecast this week for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Sunday night, there is a 40% chance of rain showers until 4:00am. A chance for a drizzle between 4:00am and 5:00am. After 5:00am, there is a slight chance of rain. It will be cloudy with a low of 39 degrees.

On Monday, rain continues under cloudy skies with a 20% chance of precipitation. It changes to a slight chance of showers between 11:00am and noon. The high will be around 45 degrees.

Come Monday night, there is a 50% chance of rain before midnight. It then changes to snow and freezing rain after 1:00am. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will remain cloudy with a low of 27 degrees.

There is a chance 30% of freezing rain and sleet Thursday mainly before 9:00am. It changes to rain or freezing rain between 9:00am and noon. There is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees.

For Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before 9:00pm. Between 9:00pm and midnight, it changes to freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation chance is 40%. Cloudy skies continue with a low of 27 degrees.

Wednesday, there is a 20% chance of a drizzle, freezing drizzle, and sleet before noon. It changes to rain in the afternoon. The high will be 41 degrees under cloudy skies.

Rain is likely Wednesday night mainly before midnight. The chance for precipitation is 60%. It will remain cloudy with a low near 32 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of rain Thursday until noon. Afterward, there is a 40% chance of rain. It will be cloudy with a high of 45 degrees.