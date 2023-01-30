APSU Men’s Tennis beats Oakland City 5-2

Evansville, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its first win of the season after defeating Oakland City 5-2, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Courts.

After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay (1-1) came back to claim five of six singles points to earn their first win of the 2023 season.

The Mighty Oaks took the early advantage in doubles play after winning 6-3 from the No. 1 court. Despite the freshman duo of Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada answering with a 6-4 win from the No. 2 position, OCU won the match’s first point after defeating Bodi van Galen and Thiago Nogueira, 7-5.

Schaub finished his perfect day with a commanding, 6-1, 6-0, straight-set victory in No. 2 singles to even the match at one point apiece. Javier Tortajada then gave the APSU Govs their first lead of the afternoon after defeating OCU’s Willem Cilliers in a pair of 6-4 sets

The Mighty Oaks claimed their lone singles point to cut into APSU’s 3-1 lead after Bolton’s straight-set win from the No. 3 position, but Becchis secured the victory with his first singles win of the season against Francisco Perez.

With the match already decided, Hogan Stoker defeated OCU’s Samarbir Singh Sidhu in three sets for his first win of the spring.

Results vs. Oakland City

Doubles

1. Willem Cilliers / Jose Perez (OCU) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-3

2. Aeneas Schaub / Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Nelson Ramos / Francisco Perez Esnaola, 6-4

3. Tomas Ojeda / Juanes Pinto (OCU) def. Bodi van Galen / Thigao Nogueira (APSU), 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*

Singles

1. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def Francisco Perez (OCU), 7-5, 6-4

2. Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Jose Perez (OCU), 6-1, 6-0

3. Tom Bolton (APSU) def Tomas Ojeda (OCU), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Willem Cilliers (OCU), 6-4, 6-4

5. Nelson Ramos (OCU) def. Bodi van Galen (APSU), 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

6. Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Samarbir Singh Sidu (OCU), 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 5, 1*, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team begins a three-match road trip at Saint Louis on February 3rd.