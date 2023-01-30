Austin Peay State University fully funds Eight APSU Campus Projects during GOVing Tuesday 2022

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently had its largest online fundraising year to date for GOVing Tuesday, the University’s version of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, the largest giving day in the world, takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Austin Peay State University celebrates Giving Tuesday under the name “GOVing Tuesday.”

In 2022, APSU changed this campaign to a fundable project day. Out of the more than 60 project proposals submitted by APSU faculty and staff, eight were selected as the focus of GOVing Tuesday 2022. With the help of alumni and friends, all eight projects were fully funded by the end of the day on November 29th.

“We want to thank all of the alumni, friends and community members who made this new approach to GOVing Tuesday so successful,” APSU Assistant Director of Alumni and Annual Giving Brad Averitt said. “We cannot wait to continue this model next year in support of more projects that will further the Austin Peay Experience.”

The projects funded during GOVing Tuesday 2022 were the APSU Department of Health and Human Performance’s “Adaptable Music Themed Toys for Speech Therapy;” the Eriksson College of Education’s “Exploring Literacy with CMCSS;” the APSU Department of Music’s “Mabry Concert Hall Sound Upgrades;” the APSU GIS Center’s “Mapping the Indoors;” the APSU Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy’s “Solar Viewing Equipment;” Community Engagement and Sustainability’s “S.O.S. Food Pantry Winter Holiday Boxes and Traveling Coat Rack;” the APSU Department of Athletics’ “Student Athlete Laptops;” and the APSU Department of Languages and Literature’s “Study Abroad Experience in Salamanca, Spain.” To read more about each project, visit alumni.apsu.edu/GOVingTuesday.

Donors were able to choose between splitting their gifts across multiple projects and selecting one project to support. Any funds raised over the amount needed for each project has been designated to the Funds of Excellence for those specific areas.

“This project is unique because it enables APSU faculty and staff to set their own fundraising priorities,” Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We appreciate their hard work and creativity, and we look forward to seeing all of these projects completed in the coming months.”

Utilizing funds raised on November 29th, the first of the eight projects began shortly before the 2022 holiday season. The S.O.S. Food Pantry completed the first half of their project by giving 35 holiday food boxes to APSU students.

In total, 141 people were fed, including family members of Austin Peay State University students. Students were able to choose from four food box options, including a Hanukkah Box, a Kwanzaa Box, a Christmas Box and a Winter Feast Box.

The remaining project funds have now been used to fill racks of coats that will be placed on campus at the APSU Morgan University Center, the Sundquist Science Complex, and the McCord Building to coincide with the start of classes for the spring semester.

To learn more about fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.