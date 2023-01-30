Freezing Rain possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, effect tonight through midday Tuesday, for Clarksville-Montgomery County and a portion of Middle Tennessee.

Light freezing rain accumulations are expected in the advisory and could impact travel late tonight through Tuesday morning. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one-tenth of an inch are expected.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 9:00pm tonight until noon Tuesday.

Tuesday through Sunday

Light freezing rain could impact travel Tuesday morning. A second wave of freezing rain and sleet is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning which could again impact travel conditions.

Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.