Austin Peay State University closed today due to Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather throughout the region, all Austin Peay State University (APSU) on-ground classes are canceled for January 31st, 2023. Online classes will continue as usual. University operations will shift to remote operations.

Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or contact the instructor for more information.

Inclement weather essential employees should report as usual. Only essential personnel should report to campus. Please contact your supervisor if you have questions about your remote work assignment.

As a reminder, updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook, and the University’s website. In the event that you don’t have access to the internet, and check local television news broadcasts.

Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible. For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit apsu.edu/dining.