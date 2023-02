Fort Campbell, KY – Hazardous winter weather conditions continue in the Fort Campbell and surrounding areas. For your safety, all Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) medical outpatient services, including all outlying clinics, the Town Center Pharmacy, and DENTAC, will be closed Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

All inpatient and emergency services remain open 24/7.

Please continue to use extreme caution when walking or driving on icy walkways and roads.