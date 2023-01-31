Clarksville-Montgomery County roads are beginning to Ice Over

Clarksville, TN – A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet has moved into the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Roads are becoming slushy and starting to ice over.

Bridges and overpasses are already becoming slick. Heavily shaded streets are also icing over at this moment. The roadways are becoming hazardous.

The freezing rain and sleet will continue in Clarksville-Montgomery County until around 1:00am.

It is currently 27 degrees outside with the low expected to reach 23 degrees. At these low temperatures, road salt becomes less effective.

For Wednesday morning, expect hazardous road conditions. Stay at home if possible. If you must travel, slow down and be cautious.

It will be partly cloudy Wednesday, with a high of around 39 degrees. There will be winds from the North by Northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

With the increase in temperature Wednesday, along with salted roads, the streets should start to clear up.

Come Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of freezing rain from 1:00am until 3:00am. After 3:00am, there is a 30 percent chance of freezing rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Roadways Thursday morning could become hazardous.