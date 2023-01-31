Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory Tonight, Freezing Rain Expected

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee that is in effect now through 6:00am CT Wednesday morning, February 1st, 2023.

Light freezing rain is possible, which could cause travel impacts across all of Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please check local road conditions before traveling tonight by dialing 5-1-1.

Watch Clarksville Online for important weather updates.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, DeKalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.