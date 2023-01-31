Public meeting about Memorial Drive/Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway postponed

Clarksville, TN – A public meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, January 31st, to enable conversation and questions about improvements planned for Memorial Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr., Parkway, has been postponed because of an inclement weather outlook and the associated closure of Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

The late afternoon meeting was to have been held at Richview Middle School, but with freezing rain and wintry precipitation in the forecast off and on through at least Wednesday, the public’s safety necessitates moving the meeting to a later date and time that will be determined, said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Ihab Habib, Director of the Clarksville Street Department.

That new date will be announced by the City of Clarksville.