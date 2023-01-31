TWRA announces Free Trapper Training Camp to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will host a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, on the weekend of February 24th-26th, 2023.

Course material will include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The 3-day event is open for all ages. Space is limited, and registration is required to attend. Visit here to register.

Check-in will begin Friday, February 24th at 5:00pm followed by classroom instruction from 7:00pm-9:00pm. The workshop will continue Saturday, February 25th with a full day of coursework and three meals provided. The event will conclude after breakfast on Sunday, February 26th.

On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note-taking materials. A list of nearby hotels will be provided with the confirmation packet.

Tennessee has a long history of wildlife trapping, which serves as a valuable tool for fur and pelt harvest, as well as wildlife population control and nuisance animal management. Proper education on trapping methods and regulations helps ensure the practice is done safely for hunters and pets, and ethically for the wildlife.

For additional questions about the event, contact John Daniel with Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association at johndaniel.tfha.trappered@gmail.com.