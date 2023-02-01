Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball faces Bellarmine on the Road, Thursday

Austin Peay (12-7 | 7-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine (7-15 | 3-6 ASUN)

Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 | 4:00pm CT

Louisville, KY | Freedom Hall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team tips off the second half of its ASUN Conference season against Bellarmine on Thursday, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The game begins at 4:00pm CT.

The Governors (12-7, 7-2 ASUN) sit in a three-way tie for second in the ASUN standings entering the fifth week of Conference action after earning a 70-56 win against Queens last Saturday.

Graduate student Shamarre Hale has earned ASUN Newcomer of the Week honors in two of the last three weeks and leads the Govs in scoring (11.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per game). Hale also is on pace to break the Govs’ single-season field-goal percentage. She currently holds a 68.9 mark which is 3.4 percent higher than the current record held by APSU alumna, D’Shara Booker.

Bellarmine (7-15, 3-6) currently sits in a five-way tie for eighth in the ASUN standings and dropped road games to Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast last week.

A six-time ASUN Freshman of the Week and three-time ASUN Player of the Week winner, Gracie Merkle leads the Knights with 15.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while also leading the ASUN with a 71.4 field-goal percentage.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Jack Kizer (PxP) / Pam Stackhouse (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University opens the second half of its ASUN season with its second all-time meeting against Bellarmine.

The APSU Govs are 1-0 all-time against the Knights after defeating them last season in Clarksville.

The Govs are in a three-way tie with Lipscomb and Liberty for second in the ASUN standings.

APSU defense has held opponents to 56.4 points per game, 38.4 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from beyond the arc – all of which are program records.

Shamarre Hale leads the Govs with 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and as earned two ASUN Newcomer of the Week awards in the last three weeks. Hale has made at least 50 percent of her shots from the field in 13-straight games.

Mariah Adams has accounted for 34 percent of APSU’s points this season, with her 74 assists accounting for 183 points.

Head coach Brittany Young‘s 32 wins are the third most by an APSU head coach in their first two seasons. She is three wins from passing Pam Davidson for the most wins by a head coach in their first two seasons.

The APSU Govs have made a three-pointer in program-record 486-straight games.

Austin Peay State University has won 22 straight games when it scores at least 70 points, and has won 23 straight when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

Anala Nelson is the only Gov to have started all 19 games for APSU this season.

Austin Peay State University makes its second trip to the Bluegrass State in this week’s games against Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky. The Govs have won 14 of their last 15 games in the Bluegrass State since 2020.

About the Bellarmine Knights



2022-23 Record: 7-15 (3-6 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 4-24 (1-15 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: Bellarmine finished sixth in the ASUN West Division last season and fell in the first round of the ASUN Conference Tournament to the East Division’s No. 3 seed in Stetson, 81-53.

Notable Returner: Shenqua Coatney leads all returning players with 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season and is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 76.7 percent from the charity stripe. She has appeared in all 22 games for the Knights this season, while earning 15 starts.

Notable Newcomer: Bellarmine’s Gracie Merkle leads the nation with a 71.4 field-goal percentage. She also leads the ASUN Conference in rebounds per game (11.0), offensive rebounds (89), defensive rebounds (153) and is second in blocks (51).

Series History: 1-0, APSU

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University defeated Bellarmine 67-54 in the only previous meeting between the two programs. Lyric Cole led APSU with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes the short trip to Richmond, Kentucky where it will reunite with a long-time rival in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30pm CT.