Clarksville-Montgomery County is under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as West-Central Middle Tennessee tonight, Wednesday, January 1st.

Another wintry mix of rain with light freezing rain, sleet, and possibly some snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee today into tonight.

Additional ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are possible in West-Central Middle Tennessee in the advisory area, while the rest of the area will see only a light glaze of ice if any.

Temperatures will warm above freezing areawide on Thursday, with any wintry mix changing to all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.