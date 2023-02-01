30.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Michael Wellington
News

Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Michael Wellington

News Staff
By News Staff
Michael Wellington
Michael Wellington

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Michael Wellington (Black male).

Michael was reported missing on January 29th but hasn’t been seen or spoken to since January 21st. after he left his place of employment on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

He is 5’ 10” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and maybe in a silver 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee (TN tag 010-BDHV).


If anyone sees Michael Wellington or knows of his whereabouts please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext 5706.

Previous articleLocal McDonald’s Owner-Operators Awarding $10,000 in Scholarships to Historically Black Colleges, Universities Students
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online