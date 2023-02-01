Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Michael Wellington

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Michael Wellington (Black male).

Michael was reported missing on January 29th but hasn’t been seen or spoken to since January 21st. after he left his place of employment on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

He is 5’ 10” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and maybe in a silver 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee (TN tag 010-BDHV).

If anyone sees Michael Wellington or knows of his whereabouts please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext 5706.