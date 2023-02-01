Freezing rain possible this morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that freezing rain with a chance of snow showers is possible this morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Freezing drizzle will glaze elevated surfaces with a thin layer of ice. A wintry mix is possible tonight with temperatures expected to be around freezing which could cause a few back roads and overpasses to become slick.

Thursday through Tuesday

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.