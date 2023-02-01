Light Wintry Mix in the Forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight.

Additional ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are possible in west-central Middle Tennessee in the advisory area, while the rest of the area will see only a light glaze of ice if any.

An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected.

As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.