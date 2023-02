Nashville, TN – Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley are celebrating Black History Month by awarding scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students.

Students currently enrolled or will be enrolled at an HBCU during the 2023-2024 academic year can apply for one of ten (10) $1,000 scholarships online HERE between February 1st – March 1st, 2023.

Eligible HBCUs/Universities include: