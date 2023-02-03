APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Richmond to play Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay (13-7 | 6-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (13-10 | 6-4 ASUN)

Saturday, February 4th, 2023 | 3:30pm CT

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena

Clarksville, TN – After a 20-point ASUN Conference win, Thursday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball reunites with a long-time rival in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky. The tip-off is set for 3:30pm CT.

Saturday’s contest is the 85th all-time meeting between Austin Peay (13-7, 8-2 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (13-10, 6-4 ASUN) and the first between the two in ASUN play. The 84 meetings against the Colonels are the third-most against a single opponent in program history, trailing only 96 and 88 meetings against Murray State and UT Martin, respectively.

Eastern Kentucky leads the all-time series dating back to 1978, 47-37, and has won 27 of 28 meetings on its home court; however, Austin Peay State University has won six-straight games against EKU and three of the last four at Baptist Health Arena.

Austin Peay State University defeated Bellarmine, 72-52, Thursday, earning its eighth ASUN Conference win of the season and 13th overall, while Eastern Kentucky dropped a 74-65 decision to Lipscomb at home the same afternoon.

The APSU Govs are in a three-way tie with Liberty and the Bisons for second in the ASUN standings, while EKU is fifth following Thursday’s result.

Shamarre Hale leads Austin Peay State University with 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season and is on pace to break the program’s field-goal percentage of 65.5 percent, as she currently holds a 68.8 mark.

EKU wing, Antwainette Walker leads the ASUN with 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and has tallied 11 double-doubles this season.

Walker was a 2023 finalist for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award – given to the nation’s top shooting guard— by the National Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association earlier this week.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ — Wes Chandler (PxP)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University faces Eastern Kentucky for the 85th time in program history, Saturday. It is the first time the two teams have met in ASUN action.

Austin Peay State University defeated Bellarmine, 72-52, Thursday, while EKU dropped a 74-65 home game against Lipscomb in both teams’ last outing.

The Governors have won 15 of their last 16 games against teams from the Bluegrass State.

The APSU Govs turned the ball over just five times in Thursday’s win against the Knights, the lowest in a road game in program history and tied for the fewest in any game in program history.

Austin Peay State University has won 23 straight games when it scored at least 70 points and also 23 straight when it holds opponents to 50 or fewer points.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

2022-23 Record: 13-10 (6-5 ASUN)

Quick recap: Eastern Kentucky went 7-6 in nonconference play which included notable wins against Appalachian State and Army. The Colonels are 10-2 at home this season and were 10-1 before Thursday’s loss to Lipscomb. After beginning ASUN play with wins against Kennesaw State and Stetson, the Colonels have split their last four ASUN contests.

2021-22 Record: 15-16 (7-9 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: The Colonels’ 2021-22 season came to an end in the ASUN Conference quarterfinals when they fell to the East Division’s No. 2 seed, Liberty, 77-57.

Notable Returner: Alice Recanti leads all EKU returning players with 9.7 points per game and is averaging 44.6 from the floor and 34.7 from beyond the arc.

Notable Newcomer: A redshirt senior who transferred to EKU after three seasons at Marquette, Antwainette Walker leads the ASUN in points (438), double-doubles (11), made field goals (179), field goal attempts (354), made free throws (77), steals (56) and rebounds per game (9.7).

Series History: 47-37, EKU. 27-11 EKU in Richmond

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned a 65-49 win against the Colonels, February 22nd, 2021 in Ohio Valley Conference action. D’Shara Booker led Austin Peay with 21 points and nine rebounds and made nine of her 12 shots from the field in the win.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay returns home when it faces North Florida in a February 9th game in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game starts at 6:00pm.

The game also is “GreeK Night” and Teacher Appreciation” day in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Following their game against the Ospreys’ Austin Peay State University hosts Jacksonville for a Saturday 1:00pm game for a “PEAYnk Out.”