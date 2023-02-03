Austin Peay Sate University Men’s Tennis loses to Saint Louis, 5-2

O’Fallon, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to Saint Louis, Friday, at the St. Clair Tennis Club.
Austin Peay (1-2) secured the doubles point for the second time this season with wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts.
Making his collegiate spring debut, freshman Sota Minami paired with fellow freshman Aeneas Schaub and defeated Saint Louis’ (4-0) Sansh Kumar and Jonathan Sadowski, 6-1, to give the Govs the early advantage. The sophomore tandem of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton paired together for their second win together this season in a 6-2 victory against SLU’s Ryota Fukushima and Luca Lo Nardo.
Tom Bolton secured the Govs’ second point of the afternoon in a straight-set win in No. 4 singles; however, it proved to be the Govs’ final point of the match.
Fukushima scored the Billikens first point of the match with a win from the No. 1 singles position, while Luca Lo Nardo defeated Schaub, 6-2, 6-3, to even the match at two points apiece.
After Javier Tortajada drooped a three-set decision from the No. 5 position, the Billikans secured the win after defeating Schaub on the No. 2 line.
Results vs. Saint Louis
Doubles
- Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Sansh Kumar / Jonathan Sadowski (SLU), 6-1
- Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Ryota Fukushima / Luca Lo Nardo (SLU), 6-2
- Andres Castellanos / Adam Behun (SLU) vs. Thiago Nogueira / Bodi van Galen (APSU) Unfinished at 4-1
Order of Finish: 1, 2*
Singles
- Ryota Fukushima (SLU) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 7-5, 6-2
- Andres Castellano (SLU) Sota Minami (APSU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
- Luca Lo Nardo (SLU) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 6-2, 6-3
- Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Sebastian Munoz (SLU), 6-0, 6-4
- Adam Behun (SLU) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
- Sansh Kumar (SLU) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Order of Finish: 4, 1, 3, 5, 2*, 6
