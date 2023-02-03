Austin Peay Sate University Men’s Tennis loses to Saint Louis, 5-2

O’Fallon, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to Saint Louis, Friday, at the St. Clair Tennis Club.

Austin Peay (1-2) secured the doubles point for the second time this season with wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts.

Making his collegiate spring debut, freshman Sota Minami paired with fellow freshman Aeneas Schaub and defeated Saint Louis’ (4-0) Sansh Kumar and Jonathan Sadowski, 6-1, to give the Govs the early advantage. The sophomore tandem of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton paired together for their second win together this season in a 6-2 victory against SLU’s Ryota Fukushima and Luca Lo Nardo.

Tom Bolton secured the Govs’ second point of the afternoon in a straight-set win in No. 4 singles; however, it proved to be the Govs’ final point of the match.

Fukushima scored the Billikens first point of the match with a win from the No. 1 singles position, while Luca Lo Nardo defeated Schaub, 6-2, 6-3, to even the match at two points apiece.

After Javier Tortajada drooped a three-set decision from the No. 5 position, the Billikans secured the win after defeating Schaub on the No. 2 line.

Results vs. Saint Louis

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 2*

Singles

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 3, 5, 2*, 6

