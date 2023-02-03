Clarksville Gas and Water Department reschedules planned Public Square water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled the Public Square water outage and lane closure work originally planned early in the week to Monday, February 6th, at 7:00pm.

This work for water main maintenance is back on schedule after utility construction crews canceled it due to inclement weather conditions. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane of Public Square will be closed from Main Street to Franklin Street and traffic will be detoured to Main Street and North First Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00am on Tuesday, February 7th.

